Rapunzel Is Back With Her First Full Music Video For Tangled: Before Ever After

Get ready to fall in love with Rapunzel all over again, because she (and her hair) are back with more fun songs and positive energy. The anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie, Tangled: Before Ever After — premiering March 10 — reunites fans with the entire Tangled squad, plus some new faces. The new TV show, Tangled: The Series, will air on Disney Channel beginning March 24.

Last week, we were treated to a teaser for the enchanting new song "Wind in My Hair," sung by Mandy Moore, who is reprising her role as the Disney heroine. On Sunday (February 12), the full music video was released, and it is b-e-a-utiful.

This song gives me serious "When Will My Life Begin" vibes, even though it features a short-haired Rapunzel. The video also features new character Cassandra (voiced by Broadway star Eden Espinosa) who briefly shows her way to combat trouble vastly differs from Rapunzel's method. Basically, if you see a scary wolf, don't fight him — just love him instead. Check out the video above and rediscover why you fell in love with the OG Tangled all those years ago.