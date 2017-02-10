Mandy Moore Belts The High Notes In New Tangled Music Video

YouTube

The upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled: Before Ever After is already shaping up to be just what fans of the original 2010 flick were hoping for. Not only are Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi reprising their roles as Rapunzel and Flynn, respectively, but the DCOM also promises enchanting new music.

On Friday (February 10), a music video premiered featuring Moore performing the new song “Wind in My Hair.” The minute-long animated clip hints at some of the action to come in the movie, as Rapunzel gets to know her parents and her kingdom. “The fun’s only starting/ I got a skip in my step and I haven’t a care,” Moore sings, letting her hair down and hitting every high note.

Tangled: Before Ever After tells the story of what happens between the events of the 2010 feature film and the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After. The DCOM airs on March 10, followed by Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series two weeks later, on March 24. Until then, keep this tune on repeat to add a lil' skip in your step.