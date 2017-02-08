Here’s What The Grammys Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Sheer dresses, velvet chokers, and, uh, Hillary Clinton were all in abundance

As the 2017 Grammys approach, let us look back on a simpler time: the 1997 Grammys.

The red carpet seemed to be less of a big deal. In fact, the carpet wasn't even red, but navy blue. And while the vibe may have become a bit more formal since then, many trends have cycled back: Sheer dresses, velvet chokers, and, um, Hillary Clinton were all in abundance at the event. Take a look for yourself.