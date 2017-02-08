Here’s What The Grammys Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Sheer dresses, velvet chokers, and, uh, Hillary Clinton were all in abundance

As the 2017 Grammys approach, let us look back on a simpler time: the 1997 Grammys.

The red carpet seemed to be less of a big deal. In fact, the carpet wasn't even red, but navy blue. And while the vibe may have become a bit more formal since then, many trends have cycled back: Sheer dresses, velvet chokers, and, um, Hillary Clinton were all in abundance at the event. Take a look for yourself.

  • Gwen Stefani and Fiona Apple

    This was a simpler time, when you could show up to awards shows in glorified satin pajamas.

  • Celine Dion

    Celine rocked this look long before Kim K. was showing up to events with exposed undergarments.

  • Sheryl Crow

    Clearly, completely sheer dresses were trending. Look at that peek of leopard!

  • Tyra Banks

    This is, like, beyond a spaghetti strap. It's an angel hair strap.

  • Toni Braxton

    If she wore this sporty-yet-elegant sheer panel dress in 2017, she'd make it onto every Best Dressed List for sure.

  • Brandy and Toni Braxton

    Did Toni travel to the future, order this dress from Nasty Gal, and then take it back in time?

  • Ellen Degeneres and Beck

    Based on Ellen's beanie-and-glasses combo, we can conclude that this was a much chiller time.

  • Aretha Franklin

    This is a level of red-carpet cozy that could give Rihanna a run for her money.

  • Hillary Clinton

    Did you know then–First Lady Hillary Clinton has a Grammy?! She won "Best Spoken Word Album" for the audiobook of It Takes a Village. And she wore a gown with a lace cropped turtleneck.