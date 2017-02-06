Lauren Conrad's Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Lauren Conrad worked (and attended) countless Hills events -- never forget the Teen Vogue premiere bash featuring some party crashers. And the MTV alum just made her inaugural red carpet appearance with a special guest: her bun in the oven.

The 31-year-old -- who is expecting her first child with hubby William Tell -- glowed as she posed for photographers at Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2017 “See Now, Buy Now” fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday. This look would fit right in at the iconic Laguna Beach Black and White affair (just sayin').

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

Understandably, the parent-to-be (no word yet on the munchkin's gender or due date!) opened up about her pregnancy style.

“Anything I can fit into from my everyday wardrobe I am still wearing,” the lifestyle maven revealed to People. “I haven’t had to purchase many maternity pieces.”

As for her favorite second trimester ensemble, Lauren is all about comfort and familiar items.

"My go-to look at the moment is a knit dress and one of the long cardigans from my Kohl’s line,” she dished.

Be sure to stay with MTV News as Lauren gears up to welcome her first kiddo -- and because we mentioned it, relive the aforementioned unforgettable Hills bash below!