New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer Introduces A Swearing Baby Groot

Marvel Studios

A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 TV spot debuted on Super Bowl Sunday (February 5), and not only does it feature more Baby Groot (including a hilarious exchange with Yondu), but it's also set to Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." In other words, it's frickin' awesome.

The extended TV spot introduces some surprising new Guardians, including Michael Rooker’s Yondu, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, and Pom Klementieff's Mantis. Vol. 2 picks up a few months after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and will follow Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill as he works to discover the identity of his father (played by Kurt Russell) with a little help from his fellow Guardians.

"That relationship is so important," Pratt told MTV News last year. "It's the major thread for Quill and his story in this movie. When James first told me about the movie, before Kurt [Russell] was ever a part of it, it just moved me to tears."

Marvel Studios also dropped this retro teaser poster:

Marvel Studios

But it's Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) who easily gets the biggest laugh of the trailer, much to poor Mantis's misfortune. Sorry, Baby Groot. Being cute will only get you so far in life. (But just so we're clear, it will get you very, very far, especially if you wear that tiny red jacket.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5, 2017.