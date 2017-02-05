The Handmaid's Tale Looks More Disturbing With Every New Trailer

Hulu

If the terrifying images of the first trailer for The Handmaid's Tale didn't send chills down your spine, the folks at Hulu are certainly trying to make sure that happens this time around as their latest look at the forthcoming series is a shudder and a half.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on Margaret Atwood's novel, which follows Offred, the narrator, as she copes with her new role as a handmaid to an officer under a totalitarian regime. In this dystopian thriller, Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, is tasked with reproductive responsibilities — i.e. she's on hand to serve the Commander, played by Joseph Fiennes, and breed, basically.

We got a quick look at Offred and the circumstances she found herself after the new regime came into power in the first short glimpse of the new series, but in the second trailer, we meet the Commander and learn more about where Offred came from.

We learn that Offred's child is a daughter who was snatched from the authorities before she was captured, and that the Commander's intentions were to make the world "better," though "better doesn't mean better for everyone."

Questions we're still asking: What's the deal with Alexis Bledel's face mask, and what the hell happened to Offred's right eye?! Do we even want to know? Probably not, but we'll find out on April 26 when The Handmaid's Tale premieres on April 26.