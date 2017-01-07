The First Handmaid's Tale Trailer Is 30 Seconds Of Creepy, Dystopian Dread

Hulu

"My name is Offred, and I intend to survive."

The first look at Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale — which will run in ten episodes, with the first premiering on April 26 — is blink-and-you'll-miss-it brief, but it definitely succeeds in chilling the viewer to the bone with a few powerful images and even fewer lines.

In the trailer, we see Elisabeth Moss don a bonnet and scarlet garb as Offred, the narrator of The Handmaid's Tale who's forced to serve as one in a world that's been forever changed by an environmental disaster.

We see Offred withstand abuse. We see her share some intense stares with Moira — played by Samira Wiley, best known for her role as Poussey in Orange Is the New Black — who's her best friend and a bridge between her past and her bleak future. And we also see Alexis Bledel silenced by an intense face mask, which fails to conceal the sheer terror that speaks volumes in the brief second she appears onscreen.

We'll surely learn more about the series in the coming weeks, but for now: Eep. Watch the trailer above, and check this space for additional Handmaid's Tale updates before its premiere on Hulu on April 26.