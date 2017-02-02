Watch Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Jam To ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Getty Images

The BFFs get goofy while hearing the song on the radio for the first time

Taylor Swift has dozens of hits under her belt, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still get excited when she hears herself on the radio.

While hanging out with BFF Gigi Hadid on Wednesday (February 1), Taylor heard “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — her steamy Fifty Shades Darker collab with Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn — over the airwaves.

“First time listening to it on the radio, I’ve never heard it before,” Tay says in a video she subsequently uploaded to YouTube. She and Gigi are seen dancing along to it and mouthing all the words, and Taylor even does a “dramatic entry” when her verse creeps in. From there, she really hams it up with plenty of hair-flipping and finger-snapping, giving us a good idea of what her version of “Carpool Karaoke” would look like.

As fun as this video is, though, I think the question on all of our minds should be: Is Taylor going to start vlogging now?! Shockingly, she uploaded the vid to her own YouTube channel (not her Vevo one), which she practically never uses — the last upload was an entire year ago. If this means Tay’’s ready to start sharing more intimate looks at her daily life, consider us subscribed.