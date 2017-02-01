Watch Riverdale's Revamped Josie & The Pussycats Slay This Throwback Hit

Katie Yu/The CW

The highly-anticipated Riverdale premiered last week and gave us a revamped Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the comics gang. But fans were extra stoked to see the all-black girl band, Josie and the Pussycats — featuring Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), and Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) — come to crush.

We got a small taste of the Pussycats on the pilot, but tomorrow's (February 2) episode will include a full-on performance at a Riverdale High School pep rally. In a new clip, the trio cover "Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar)" by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida — a song inspired by The Archies' classic "Sugar Sugar."

Towards the end of the vid, mean girl Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) jumps in to jam with the Pussycats. She's so good, it almost makes us forget how much we love to hate her character. Almost. Check out the catchy number below.