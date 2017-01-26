Intrigued By Riverdale? Here’s A Little Archie Comics 101

The CW

Everything (and everyone) you need to know before watching ‘Riverdale’

It's been 75 years since Riverdale — "The town with pep!" — and its wholesome teen inhabitants first became household names. Chances are, if you've been sentient at any point since the year 1941, you've heard the names Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. Maybe you even used to check out the Archie Comics Digest while waiting for your parents at the supermarket. Or perhaps you once experienced a "Betty or Veronica?" existential crisis. Regardless of whether or not you know Archie Andrews, you most likely know of him.

Archie Comics

On Thursday (January 26), Riverdale, a stylized and subversive take on the Archie Comics characters, premieres on The CW. The show features murder, mystery, quippy teens, and noir flourishes throughout. Better yet: Archie is hot and having sex with his teacher! In other words, this isn't your mother's Archie.

Here's a rundown of everything and everyone you need to know from the beloved comics — and how Riverdale has chosen to radicalize them for a modern audience.