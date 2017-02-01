Ariana Grande Has A Dance Party For One In 'Everyday' Lyric Video

Republic Records

Ariana Grande dances and dabs like no one's watching in a new lyric video for "Everyday," her collab with Future from Dangerous Woman. It's her fourth single off the record, and though it's not quite as scandalous as "Side to Side," it's still a sexy and fun party song.

Ari unfortunately doesn't attempt to rap Future's guest verse — as she did with Nicki Minaj's — but her smooth moves make up for it. She's also ditched her signature ponytail in favor of bangs.

Her bangs generally seem to come and go as they please — the magic of hair extensions and clip-ons!! — so who knows what look she'll rock next. The Dangerous Woman tour kicks off this Friday, so we'll find out soon enough.