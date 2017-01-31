Drake Bell Reunites With The Great Doheny On His Quest To Find Walter

Nickelodeon

The world is still looking for Drake & Josh's Walter Nichols (Jonathan Goldstein), who went "missing" at the end of 2016. He's been spotted in various places these past few weeks, and Drake Parker (Drake Bell) hasn't given up hope they'll be reunited.

After enlisting the help of several Drake & Josh peeps, including Premiere manager Helen (Yvette Nicole Brown), he's now reuniting with Henry Doheny, a.k.a. The Great Doheny (Steve Tom), an eccentric magician who temporarily moved in with Drake's family and wouldn't stop doing random tricks on them.

Drake asks Doheny to use his magic to help find Walter, but instead, Doheny conjures up Gustavo from Big Time Rush — which prompts Drake to whisper, "Wrong show" — and Clayton (Josh Sussman), Drake and Josh's weirdo classmate who never speaks discernible words. Toss in some clever Drake & Josh jokes, and you've got a fantastic reunion video. Check it out above. Doheny!