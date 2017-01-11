Even More Drake & Josh Stars Reunite To Help Find Walter
But what does it mean?!
For the past two weeks, much of the internet has been asking one question: Where's Walter?
Drake Bell from Drake & Josh stepped back into his iconic Drake Parker role and started the #WheresWalter trend on December 30. In a YouTube video, he admitted to fans that his dad, Walter (Jonathan Goldstein), was missing. Bell appealed to viewers to look for his dad and help bring him home, showing fans the "last known" footage of Walter, which consisted of him digging in someone's trash can.
When the initial vid dropped, fans went nuts and probably got lots of headaches since it makes you wonder, IS Drake & Josh coming back in some capacity? Or, this just a super fun mini-project conjured up by Bell and Goldstein for the fans? That's what it seemed like, until more Drake & Josh actors started making videos, wondering where in the world Walter Nichols is.
-
First up was Helen (Yvette Nicole Brown), a.k.a. the Premiere’s manager who hates Josh.
"When things go awry, I just always blame Josh," Helen said after hearing the news of Walter's disappearance. "It's usually him."
-
Then, Drake got the freakin’ FOAM FINGER GUY — now Bobblehead Guy — to spread the word.
Vendor Lenny Spodnick (Fred Stoller) still has his eye patch and shouts "Cops!" in the most lethargic-yet-dramatic way. It's like no time's passed since that 2005 episode. Stoller later posted a pic of himself with Bell, and it's giving me all the feels.
-
You know it got real, however, when Walter’s wife, Audrey (Nancy Sullivan), urged the search to continue.
But during her ~grief~, she still managed to find time to adopt a dog and name him Bruce — after Channel 11's weatherman, Bruce Winchell, perhaps?
-
Bell’s been retweeting fan-made videos, including this one from the DYING BRITISH ORPHAN (Sammi Hanratty) at the Padres game all those years ago. Guess she didn’t end up only having “three weeks to live” after all.
A should-be-dead orphan came out of the woodwork to help find Walter, but we're still waiting on videos from the likes of Josh, Megan and Crazy Steve. Of course, we do have vids from "South Amereeka" to tide us over until then. Plus, Drake and Josh's weirdo classmate, Clayton (Josh Sussman), also wanted to help out.
Though we still don't know what the end game of this #WheresWalter charade is, we're enjoying the ride. In addition to making their own videos for the cause, fans are speculating about what exactly happened to Walter. Naturally, many blame Megan and Bruce Winchell because duh, but one fan also pointed out that Walter's "probably lunchin' it up with this skunkbag," a.k.a. Peggy Sherman, the woman with whom Drake and Josh thought Walter was having an affair.
Of course, Goldstein is trolling us all by posting pics with Suite Life stars on Instagram and also getting kids to say, "Where's Walter?" Personally, I believe he was attacked by Walkers, based on his behind-the-scenes pic from the Fear the Walking Dead set, but that's just me.
Please come home, Walter. We miss you and your cumin-allergy self!