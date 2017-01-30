Camila Cabello Crushed Her First TV Performance Since Leaving Fifth Harmony

EllenTube

A month after jilting Fifth Harmony to go solo, Camila Cabello has made her first post-5H talk-show appearance.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show got the honor of hosting Cabello, as the 19-year-old performed “Bad Things,” her steamy collab with Machine Gun Kelly. Dressed in coordinating black-and-white outfits, the duo dialed up the chemistry while circling each other around the smoky stage. Don’t miss the mega-dramatic ending, which finds MGK shredding on a black guitar and kicking his mic stand down. You know, just typical rock-star behavior.

While Cabello continues blazing her solo trail, her former bandmates, meanwhile, made their first televised performance as a foursome at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month. They, too, slayed their appearance, so it looks like all five girls are doing just fine.