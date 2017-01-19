Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Destroy Their First Performance Without Camila At The People’s Choice Awards

For their first-ever performance without Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony took on "Work From Home" without missing a beat.

Even though Camila used to sing the song's first line, the remaining four members of the group came up with a creative workaround at Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards. They all harmonized on the lyric — and then paused for dramatic effect, as you do when you're bouncing back from the sudden departure of a member. Turns out these four can harmonize just fine on their own.

After their performance, the girls accepted their award for Favorite Group, which they've now won two years in a row.

“We want to thank our Harmonizers for everything they do for us," Normani Kordei said. "We would be nothing without you."

The group has had a bumpy road over the last few months, but they always know how to pick themselves up.