Before she takes the iconic Super Bowl stage, we're reliving one of Mother Monster's first appearances on MTV

Lady Gaga will soon be gracing the Super Bowl stage -- but before the pop superstar's highly anticipated performance during the halftime show, it's only appropriate to remember one of her early appearances on MTV.

The series: The Hills, Season 4. The year: 2008. The situation: The relatively unknown singer was the headliner at a Dylan George/Interscope Records event at Area club. Or, as People's Revolution boss Kelly Cutrone told her employees Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port about the crooner, "Some girl named Lady Gaga who apparently is their new big signing." Gotta love the always-honest Kelly!

Fast-forward to Mother Monster (the lightning bolt on her face!) needing assistance from the Hills gals moments before her Los Angeles appearance because the zipper on her catsuit ensemble was busted (as seen above). But Lauren came to the rescue with a wardrobe fix -- and the artist delivered perfect vocals/dance moves to her future smash hit "LoveGame."

Relive the aforementioned scene above for a Throwback Thursday treat -- and best of luck on Sunday, Gaga!