Harry Potter Actors Mourn The Loss Of Wand Master Ollivander

Warner Bros.

The year 2017 has already claimed another beloved celeb this month. Veteran British actor John Hurt passed away Wednesday (January 25) at 77 years old. While he's revered for his roles in Alien, The Elephant Man, and V for Vendetta, millennials knew him better as Garrick Ollivander, the man who sold Harry Potter his first wand in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Hurt reprised his role in both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and members of the wizarding squad react to his death on social media.