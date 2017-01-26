Kanye West’s ‘Low Lights’ Sneaks Into Alicia Keys’s New Song

Getty

Kanye West's The Life of Pablo shines in Alicia Keys's new song and video, released Wednesday (January 25) in honor of the Here singer's 36th birthday. The first verse of "That's What's Up" comes directly from Kanye's "Low Lights," then Keys adds her own lyrics to a similar beat.

In the song's visual — a fuzzy, wannabe home video that's artsy but not quite as poignant as Kimye's — Keys sings the song to herself while soaking in a luxurious bubble bath and sipping on red wine. It's all very reminiscent of Mariah Carey's dramatic 2002 Cribs episode.

'Ye can't take all the credit for "Low Lights," however. He doesn't rap once on the track; instead, he samples Kings of Tomorrow's "So Alive," which features a majestic female voice that carries both Kanye's and Alicia's more recent tunes. That singer remains totally uncredited in all three songs, though Genius makes an educated guess that it's motivational speaker Lisa Nichols.

You can't argue with any logic that motivates you to take a bubble bath, I suppose.