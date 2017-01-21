Kim Kardashian Shares Her Fave Pics Of Her Family With Barack Obama

Sean Gallup/Getty Images + David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Like many Americans on January 20, celebrities spent the day reflecting on Barack Obama's presidency and sharing their thanks and thoughts for the outgoing POTUS.

Kim Kardashian did, too, by posting some heartwarming family photos featuring Obama — and a super surly North, who apparently wasn't down with mom interfering with her chat with the President.

Obama is great with kids — like, really great with kids. It looks like he and Kim and Kanye's oldest got along swimmingly in these newly surfaced shots — or at least they did until Kim interfered and literally took candy from her baby for the sake of preserving this historic moment.

It's totally understandable that she'd want to keep the special White House-edition M&Ms Obama gave North, but yeah: North was absolutely having none of the fact that her mom swiped the candy the nice man with the smile and the the suit had given her to stop her tears.

Still, it made for an adorable photo op of the Kardashian-Wests with the President, and it's clear that they're on the same page of ... well, a whole lot of people who are sad to see the Obamas leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.