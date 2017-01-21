See How Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Thanked The Obamas On Inauguration Day

Getty Images

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States this morning (January 20), a slew of celebrities expressed their gratitude to Barack and Michelle Obama for their eight years in the White House.

Beyoncé had just two simple words for the former first family, whom she met several times over the course of Barack’s presidency: “Thank you.” Her simple but sweet message accompanied an adorable pic of the Obamas cuddling close in the White House.

Other celebs who echoed the same sentiment included Halsey, who wrote, “thank you from the bottom of my heart” and Demi Lovato, who wrote “thank you” alongside another pic of the Obamas. Khloe Kardashian said on Instagram, “Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice.”

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, took to her website to share a few throwback pics, including one of her, Kanye West, and their daughter North posing next to Barack. “Thank you for leading our country,” she wrote. “You will be missed.”

Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry opted for a lengthier farewell, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. ... I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are ‘Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.’ I cannot wait to see good triumph.”

On Twitter, Kendrick Lamar — whom Obama has praised as one of his favorite rappers — thanked the former president, as did John Legend.

In the end, though, it may have been Rihanna who said it best: “Worst breakup ever.”