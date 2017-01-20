Anne Hathaway Is A Literal Monster In Her New Movie

Neon

Anne Hathaway's been away for a minute, but she's back with a vengeance. Not only is she currently filming what could be the most perfect movie of all time (Ocean's 8) with Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, and so many other queens, but she's also starring in her very first monster movie ... as the monster. In Colossal, Hathaway mysteriously controls a kaiju — a monster typically associated with Japanese sci-fi films — that wreaks havoc all over South Korea.

The film, directed by Nacho Vigalondo, finds Hathaway playing an ordinary woman who, after losing her job and getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant monster is destroying Seoul, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that her insignificant existence has a colossal effect on the fate of the world. Get it?! Still, this looks incredibly weird and fun.

Colossal hits theaters April 7, 2017.