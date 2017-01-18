Thankfully some of your faves still got invited

The Fake Met Gala in Ocean's Eight Is Even More Exclusive Than The Real Met Gala

Ocean's Eight, the upcoming all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven, reportedly features a scene set at the Met Gala. And, boy, have the stars been out to attend (shoot their cameos for) the hottest (fakest) event of the year!

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were spotted hitting the (prop) red carpet in elegant gowns fit for the real event.

Not long after, Zayn Malik was also seen stepping out in formalwear for the faux-casion, wearing a white tuxedo coat that was a little more, um, low tech than what he wore to last year's actual Met Gala.

And, oh yeah, Hailey Baldwin was in attendance, also.

Fashion editors like Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg have posted pics of themselves wearing formalwear at the Met for seemingly oh, no reason in particular why would you ask? And Vogue's head honcho herself Anna Wintour is apparently making a cameo, although she hasn't been spotted IRL (yet).

The full cast of the film is set to include Rihanna, who has been seen on set for the film sporting assorted inspirational #looks, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Dakota Fanning, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Okay, so maybe the fake Met Gala in Ocean's Eight isn't actually more exclusive than the real one. That won't stop me from going to see this movie the day it comes out in 2018.