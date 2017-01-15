Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon + Mike Marsland/WireImag

The two Academy Award winners will list off the 2017 nominees on January 24

Jennifer Hudson And Brie Larson Will Reveal How Many Oscar Nominations La La Land Gets

Now that the Golden Globes are in the (pretty awkward) rearview and Sundance is fast approaching, it's time to look forward to film's big night: The Academy Awards.

The announcement for the 2017 Oscar contenders won't be televised, as it's been in years past, but Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson will be reading off the list of nominees on January 24.

Hudson and Larson — Oscar winners, themselves — will likely be dropping La La Land's name a lot given how the musical drama swept every category it was nominated for at the Globes, with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle notably taking home statuettes of their own for their work on the picture.

(It's doubtful the opening of the broadcast will involve host Jimmy Kimmel and a bunch of dancers reenacting the film's opening traffic jam number, though. Jimmy Fallon had that ground pretty well-covered.)

You can livestream their announcement in real time at Oscars.org, and tune in to the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26.