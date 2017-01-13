Teen Mom 2 Sneak Peek: Javi Finally Returns Home

The young dad has a heartwarming reunion with his family during this week's upcoming episode

Javi's lengthy deployment is officially coming to a close -- and during this week's upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode, the Delaware resident reunites with Kailyn, Isaac and Lincoln after a professional stint overseas.

"Are you ready to see Daddy?" Isaac -- proudly holding a "Welcome Home" sign -- enthusiastically asks his brother in the sneak peek clip below. The toddler responds with an "mmmhmm" and a nod yes. Very different faces from when the duo said a temporary goodbye to the young father during the previous season of the reality series.

"Here he comes," Kail, who is holding the couple's son, tells her boys as a separate camera shows Javi excitedly walking up to the front door to greet his clan.

How does the reunion unfold? Watch the teaser video above to peep all of the heartwarming hugs -- and to see how the family adjusts to Javi's return, be sure to catch Teen Mom 2 on Monday at 9/8c.