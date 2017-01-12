Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Lets Us Know When We Can Expect His New Album

After announcing the name and tracklist of his new album, Ed Sheeran has shared one more key piece of info: when we can expect the LP to be out.

We've already heard two songs off of Divide, and we don't have too long of a wait ahead of us for the rest of them. Sheeran's third album will be here on March 3.

In an Instagram post, the singer also clarified that the album is indeed pronounced "divide," even though he's been styling it with the mathematical symbol for division in keeping with his first two albums, + and x. The more you know!