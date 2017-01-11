Charlamagne Tha God Is Officially A Comic Book Star

This is an uncommon sight: Charlamagne Tha God is a comic book star.

The entertaining MTV2 staple -- who will return to the aforementioned network in a live version of the comedy talk show Uncommon Sense Live on February 24 -- just dropped his first Marvel Comic, Charlamagne Tha God's Marvel New Year's Eve. As expected, Charlamagne looks goooood in superhero form (proof below).

"It's a privilege and honor to write and star in my own comic -- I can officially cross that off the bucket list!" he told Complex. And there are a few familiar faces as well: Guy Code/Girl Code and Uncommon Sense’s Andrew Schulz and Hottest MC’s Taxstone are featured in the project.

Check out more about Charlamagne Tha God's Marvel New Year's Eve here -- and be sure to catch Uncommon Sense Live on February 24 (following World Star TV) at 11:30/10:30c.