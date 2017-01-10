World Star Hip Hop Set To Launch Brand-New Series On MTV2

The network will also debut 'All Def Digital TV' and a live version of 'Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne'

Growing tired of your DVR queues? Reinvent your traditional television viewing habits with a new roster of TV shows coming to MTV2 next month.

The comedy and lifestyle channel is set to premiere two new series, plus a fresh spin on a network favorite, kicking off in early February. An all-new show from World Star Hip Hop promises more hilarity than you can handle, while Russell Simmons' All Def Digital brings to light a slew of stereotypes across cultural, racial and gender lines.

In an exciting series reinvention, Uncommon Sense enters its third season in a brand-new live format, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

Here's more on these upcoming MTV2 shows:

World Star TV

The wildly popular WorldStarHipHop.com comes to life in the groundbreaking new series hosted by All Def Comedy Jam's Chris Powell. Straight from the World Star VIP Lounge, comedian CP will be joined by other comedians, correspondents and cultural tastemakers to provide laugh-out-loud commentary on some of the funniest clips from the award-winning digital destination. Original sketches, man-on-the-street segments and celebrity guests from the hottest names in rap and hip-hop will round out the weekly series. Premieres February 3 at 11/10c.

All Def Digital TV

Brainchild of legendary media powerhouse Russell Simmons, All Def Digital TV is a three-episode special sketch comedy series set to highlight the best of the best of All Def Digital. Featuring some of the top comedians in the industry, each light-hearted half-hour episode will hilariously tackle topics surrounding cultural, racial and gender stereotypes. Premieres February 3 following World Star TV at 11:30/10:30c.

Uncommon Sense Live

For its third season, MTV2 is putting a fresh spin on the popular Uncommon Sense series, turning the comedy talk show into a live weekly destination with Guy Code's Charlamagne Tha God, whose ultimate aim is to make "uncommon sense" out of the the latest news stories, social media topics and viral sensations. Viewers will also have the opportunity to get in on the live action airing straight from MTV's headquarters in New York City — calling in or video chatting with Charlamagne and his guests, engaging in in-depth, real conversations about the week's hottest headlines. Premieres February 24 following World Star TV at 11:30/10:30c.

