It Took Three Suite Life Stars To Find Drake & Josh's Missing Walter

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It's been nearly six years since that tearful high school graduation scene on The Suite Life on Deck's finale, but thanks to a recent mini reunion, we are "livin' the suite life" again.

Bailey (Debby Ryan), Woody (Matthew Timmons), and Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya De La Rosa Ramirez (Adrian R'Mante) took a picture-perfect selfie together recently, and it's everything.

Interestingly, R'Mante also solved 2017's big mystery with one picture: He found Walter. As MTV News previously wrote, Walter (Jonathan Goldstein) from Drake & Josh was "missing," according to a video posted last month where Drake Bell said he needed help locating his TV dad.

But a photo from over the weekend proves that Walter is fine and dandy, though it's also making us demand a Suite Life/Drake & Josh crossover — think of it as "When Disney Meets Nickelodeon."

Ryan and Timmons found Walter as well, and Goldstein even captioned, "What? Walter and Jessie?" Now we need that crossover, too. Timmons's selfie with Walter is a few days older than Ryan's, so we're glad to see Walter has been doing well and isn't eating out of garbage cans or scaring random people anymore.

Walter, your family misses you. If you have time to hang out with the cast of Suite Life, you have time to call your wife and kids and put their anxieties at ease. Don't be like Bruce Winchell.