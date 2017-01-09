12 Celeb Squads Who Totally Ruled The Golden Globes

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

One of Hollywood's biggest nights has come and gone, but the memories from the 74th annual Golden Globes will live on, thanks to the internet. Longtime and more-recent besties reunited before and during the show, making #squadgoals come to life. Cast members from nominated TV shows, such as This Is Us, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones, were unbelievably adorable and had fun goofing off for the camera.

If forming a new squad for 2017 is one of your New Year's resolutions, look no further than these dashing ladies and gents — and yes, two-person squads count, too.