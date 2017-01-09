Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

12 Celeb Squads Who Totally Ruled The Golden Globes

Setting the bar high for squad goals in 2017

One of Hollywood's biggest nights has come and gone, but the memories from the 74th annual Golden Globes will live on, thanks to the internet. Longtime and more-recent besties reunited before and during the show, making #squadgoals come to life. Cast members from nominated TV shows, such as This Is Us, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones, were unbelievably adorable and had fun goofing off for the camera.

If forming a new squad for 2017 is one of your New Year's resolutions, look no further than these dashing ladies and gents — and yes, two-person squads count, too.

  1. Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake

    The BFFs got into more shenanigans during Fallon's opening monologue, but it didn't include a new "History of Rap" rendition, unfortunately.

  2. The Stranger Things kids
    Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water

    How could we do a squad post and not include everyone's favorite kids?! The boys also took a sweet pic with Yvette Nicole Brown, a.k.a. Helen from Drake & Josh, and now we demand a Stranger Things/Drake & Josh crossover.

  3. Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, and Alexandra Raisman

    Three of the Olympics' Final Five glammed up the red carpet.

  4. Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, and Ryan Michelle Bathe
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

    The This Is Us stars recreated the iconic Friends kiss before the awards show began.

  5. Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    The Arrival stars walked the red carpet together — and not an alien in sight.

  6. Matt Bomer, Jeffery Dean Morgan, and Hilarie Burton
    Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Thankfully, Negan (Morgan) left Lucille at home while hanging out with White Collar co-stars, Bomer and Burton, the latter also being his wife.

  7. Rami Malek and Christian Slater
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The Mr. Robot duo looked super stylish on the red carpet with their matching bowties.

  8. Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

    The BFFs were all smiles during the big night.

  9. Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds

    I will forever regret not being part of this manly group hug. 2017 canceled.

  10. Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel
    NBC

    The Lion stars were adorable beyond words when they introduced their movie during the Golden Globes. Too much cuteness for one photo.

  11. Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore
    NBC

    The This Is Us besties were both nominated for the same category: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

  12. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Sisters who deal with misogynistic men in Westeros together, help each other with dress issues together.