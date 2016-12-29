Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Material Good

John Legend Just Wanted To Hang With His Gorgeous Family On His Birthday

John Legend can chill now that the holidays are over and the premiere of La La Land is a distant memory, and that's exactly what he, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna did to celebrate his birthday.

Legend and his family rang in his 38th year in a lush oceanside location, and it looks like they didn't do much more than enjoy each other's company — which, frankly, sounds pretty incredible at the end of this absolutely bonkers and intense-in-all-the-wrong-ways year.

Luna looks way more zen here than she did in Santa's lap, for one thing, but more importantly, it seems like her hardworking superstar parents are enjoying some much-deserved R&R.

Pretty sure the Legend/Teigen fam can't get any cuter. Happy birthday, John! We hope that your cake had "AND YOU SHOULD EAT ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL OF ME" written on the top of it in some delicious frosting.