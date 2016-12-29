Disney

‘Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.’

Wednesday night (December 28), just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Reynolds died at age 84. Though Reynolds spent a lifetime in Hollywood — starring in classics Singin' in the Rain and How the West Was Won — to many ’90s kids (including me), she was Aggie Cromwell, a beloved witch from Disney's 1998 movie Halloweentown.

After news of her death spread, her Halloweentown on-screen family posted thoughts on social media about their late co-star and friend. "What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?" wrote Kimberly J. Brown, who played eldest granddaughter Marnie, in a heartwarming Facebook message. "Her humility, grace, and care for others inspired me so much as a teen and is something that will always stay with me."

Judith Hoag, who played Reynolds's daughter, shared a publicity photo from Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge and called Reynolds "a true gem of a human being."

Moreover, Reynolds's movie grandson, Dylan (J. Paul Zimmerman), posted a classic pic of the late actress, including the caption, "I miss Gramma."

Reynolds sounded like a complete joy to work with. When Daniel Kountz, a.k.a. Halloweentown II's evil Kal, spoke to MTV News earlier this year about the film's 15th anniversary, he shared a story about Reynolds being there to pep the cast and crew up on a particularly taxing day on set.

During the big high school dance scene, the 100 or so extras were exhausted from a long day of filming, but there was still more to shoot. Energy and morale were down, but Reynolds quickly stepped in and lifted everyone's spirits in no time, singing and dancing and pumping up the crowd. "I just remember being in awe of the fact that she had more energy than anybody else on set and she was, you know, a bit older than everybody," Kountz said.