Debbie Reynolds, Mother Of Carrie Fisher, Dead At 84

The Hollywood icon died just one day after her daughter

Debbie Reynolds has died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Variety reports. She was 84.

Reynolds’s passing comes just one day after the death of her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher. TMZ reported that Reynolds was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday (December 28) after allegedly suffering a medical emergency suspected to be a stroke. Reynolds had reportedly been visiting her son, Todd Fisher, to discuss funeral plans for Carrie, who died on Tuesday (December 27) after suffering a heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Debbie Reynolds, born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas, became a major Hollywood star in the 1950s, appearing in such iconic films as Singin’ In The Rain (1952), How The West Was Won (1962), and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

In later years, Reynolds made guest appearances on television shows like Will & Grace and played beloved grandmother Aggie Cromwell in Disney Channel’s Halloweentown film series. In 2014, she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

Reynolds is survived by her son Todd Fisher and her granddaughter Billie Lourd.