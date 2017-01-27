Are You The One? Heartache: Was Joey Really Over Carolina?

Following last week's Are You The One? blackout heard 'round the world, one couple in particular seemed more distraught than anyone else: Joey and Carolina.

While the former couple vowed to remain friends, that sentiment was immediately smashed when Carolina quickly moved on to Kathryn's short-lived ex Ozzy — too quickly for Joey's taste.

In an awkward turn of events, Joey, Carolina, Kathryn and Ozzy all wound up on the same group date, and the New York native found himself focusing far more on Carolina and Ozzy's budding relationship than on his own date Kari.

When Kari expressed concern that her date was still clearly obsessed with the Brazilian bombshell because he wouldn't stop gabbing about her, Joey replied, "I swear to God on my life, I'm over it! I don't talk about her. When do I even bring her up?"

Ha! Denial's not just a river in Egypt, buddy.

When an angry J then broke up Carolina's date to confront her, Ozzy stepped in and stated, "I think Joey's butthurt." Ding, ding, ding! We kinda smell it too.

Following Ozzolina's big, fat NO MATCH in the Truth Booth, a still-butthurt Joey and Kathryn found solace in each other's arms, which may have been the key to helping Joey get over Carolina once and for all. Finally.

Do you think Joey was truly over Carolina and was just venting over the Brazilian's flash-quick rebound? Or do you agree that he was a wee bit in denial regarding his feelings? Sound off, and see what happens with Joey and Kathryn next Wednesday at 9/8c!