The Teen Wolf Pack Is Back Together Again

M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Scott McCall's pack -- plus their loved ones and of course their dangerous enemies -- are returning to Beacon Hills. But before we see the werewolves, supernaturals and mere mortals back in action in a brand-new movie (!), the cast is making their first public event appearance together in years. And no, they couldn't travel in Roscoe to make it to this special location!

Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Tyler Hoechlin participated in the UK Paramount+ launch in London on June 20 (the streaming service will be available on June 22). From the mystery-filled town to Jackson's new city across the pond!

Check out a photo roundup of a McCall, an Argent, Hales and more, below, and stay with MTV News as we approach the debut of Teen Wolf: The Movie coming soon to Paramount+!