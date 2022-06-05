Best Kiss Winner Poopies From Jackass Forever Kissed a Snake — Again

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When Jackass Forever star Poopies — aka Sean McInerney — accepted the Best Kiss award on Sunday night (June 5) at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, it was only fitting he shared Barker Hangar’s stage with the reptile that helped make this moment possible for him: a snake.

Fans will remember that in the movie, Poopies participated in a stunt that brings him up close and personal with a Texas rat snake. He leaned in for a kiss that beat out many other smooches: Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike in Euphoria, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount in Emily in Paris, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in The Batman, and Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Revisit the award-winning kiss here:

Now, please appreciate Poopies seconds before he reenacted this kiss onstage, except with a 17-foot python held up by multiple people:

Casual. But in all seriousness, Poopies used his acceptance speech to appreciate his role as a newcomer to Jackass, saying that it’s “a little bit weird accepting this award alone.” Jackass Forever — starring fan favorites Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, among others — premiered in February 2022 and continues the series’ weird and wild antics that definitely should not be attempted by anyone at home (or maybe ever). As for Poopies, there’s no word on what type of snake he’ll make acquaintance with next.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to follow. Find all the winners here.