Jennifer Lopez Will Receive The Generation Award At The Movie & TV Awards

Ana Carballosa / Maria Jose Govea

Plus, Diplo and Swae Lee will take the stage to unveil their new collab from Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' film

Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, we all know that love don't cost a thing. But what's the price for awards that celebrate generational talents? If you happen to be J.Lo, your decades of superstar status have got that covered for you.

As proof, the global icon will receive the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards airing June 5. As MTV puts it, the award "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." Last year's recipient was Scarlett Johansson — who got slimed during her acceptance (?) — and past luminaries to receive it include Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, and more.

In Lopez's case, she boasts a long and storied career across film, television, music, and more — and also remains the only artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 movie simultaneously. Her most recent film, Marry Me, set viewership numbers on Peacock, where it premiered in February. And her newest project, a documentary called Halftime that focuses around her 2019 Super Bowl halftime performance, will hit Netflix on June 14.

The fun doesn't end there. Also during the Movie & TV Awards, which will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and feature DJ Snoopadelic taking the stage, Diplo and Swae Lee will appear together for the debut live televised performance of their song "Tupelo Shuffle" from the upcoming original motion picture soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis.

The song also features blues and soul player Gary Clark Jr., who appears as Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in the film, as well as the film's star Austin Butler. Elvis is set for release on June 24.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, where Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award during the ceremony. It's set to be followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams.

