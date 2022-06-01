Bethenny Frankel Will Be Crowned Reality Royalty At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Celeste Sloman

Get your crown ready: On June 5, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Bethenny Frankel will make her status official by receiving the Realty Royalty Award. The Real Housewives of New York star, mogul, philanthropist, and best-selling author of the recent book Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself will be celebrated by the award that recognizes the legacy of reality greatness — and was presented to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at last year's inaugural UNSCRIPTED ceremony.

This year's is set to be hosted by Tayshia Adams and will air as part of one gigantic one-night takeover of Los Angeles in tandem with the Movie & TV Awards.

Featured performers throughout the night include DJ D-Nice and DJ Snoopadelic. Jack Black is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award as well.

Vanessa Hudgens is your host for the first part of the evening, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which is also set to include appearances by Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Lana Condor, Billy Eichner, and so many more.

In addition to Frankel, the UNSCRIPTED ceremony will feature some likewise familiar faces: Alex Hall, Ariana Madix, Brandi Marshall, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chrishell Stause, Kristin Cavallari, and more.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.