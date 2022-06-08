Meet The CBS Fan Favorites Competing On The Challenge: USA

Twenty eight CBS reality titans from Survior, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island are about to compete in the ultimate Challenge. This summer, we're about to find out who has "what it takes to be America's best."

The special edition of the hit MTV series The Challenge: USA, premiering on July 6 on CBS, will be the most unpredictable and demanding game of the competitors' lives. In addition to a $500,000 prize, the cast will be vying for a chance to join the upcoming global championship that will stream on Paramount+. T.J. Lavin is the host.

Among the all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge include Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington, and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba.

Upon arrival, the cast from the CBS universe will be given $1K to start their individual challenge accounts and quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm will pair contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Who will "outwit, outplay, outlast"? Who might declare, "I got a text"? How prepared will everyone be to "expect the unexpected"?" Lastly, "good luck, travel safe, GO!" Meet the entire lineup below, share who you are rooting for in the comments, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: USA on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c only on CBS.