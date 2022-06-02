A Brand-New Series Will Tell The Untold History Of The Challenge

The Challenge has spanned 37 seasons and upwards of 500 episodes -- plus more than a few free/double agents, rivals, exes, bloodlines and many others. But the untold history of the iconic MTV program has not been told -- until now.

The Challenge: Untold History, explores the MTV program's conception, evolution and legacy, all while enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the true story (sound familiar?) of the greatest competition series on television. A first look will be unveiled during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing on June 5. What. A. Tease!

Known for its ability to reinvent the wheel and heighten the competition season after season, Challenge icons -- including Wes Bergmann, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, Chris "CT" Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams -- will return to share behind-the-scenes stories from their extraordinary time competing in "America's fifth major sport." Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis, and Lindsey Jacobellis will also be featured.

Stay with MTV News for more on The Challenge: Untold History, coming soon to MTV. And do not miss the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5 for a glimpse of the show!