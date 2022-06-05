First Look: The Untold History Of The Challenge Is About To Be Revealed

"What is The Challenge?" A six-part series coming soon to MTV is about to answer this question -- courtesy of people who know the iconic program best.

The Challenge: Untold History, premiering soon, will explore the conception, evolution and legacy of the storied program -- which spans 37 seasons and more than 500 episodes. Competitors, producers, media analysts and famous fans will reveal the true story of the greatest competition series on television. Take it away, seven-time champion Johnny Bananas...

"[The Challenge] has got strategy; it's got manipulation," The Real World: Key West alum states in the first look above, which just aired during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

How does Kim Kardashian describe The Challenge -- and which winner describes it as one of the "toughest spots mentally and physically"? Watch the exhilarating preview above, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Untold History coming soon to MTV.