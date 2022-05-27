Bop Shop: Songs From Rico Nasty, Oneus, Magnolia Park, Alex G, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Rico Nasty: "Intrusive"
Leave it to Rico Nasty to drop a song about intrusive thoughts that sounds beamed in from an alien planet where big beat reigns. Evoking The Prodigy in both the drum breaks and general fierceness, "Intrusive" is, fittingly, a total fire starter. When Rico exclaims, "I'm only here to smoke more blunts / And spit on racist cunts / Mom, if you hear this, I'm sorry," you might just wanna go rage with her. —Patrick Hosken
-
Magnolia Park ft. Derek Sanders: "Feel Something"
Magnolia Park are unique talents with the ability to make dance-worthy bops about heavy issues. On “Feel Something,” the Florida up-and-comers are accompanied by Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders as they tap into one of the more common themes of their discography: mental health. And they do so with nuance and honesty, with lyrics like: “Don't say it's OK to not be OK / Do you think I like it when I get this way? / I’m sorry I’m angry at myself / I’m sorry I haven’t asked for help.” It’s a reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to mental health and of the importance of living in the moment. —Farah Zermane
-
Alex G: "Blessing"
Headphones warning! "Blessing" is textbook Alex G: It begins with a tremendous blast of noise before settling into an atmospheric guitar-centered exploration of an indefinable mood. Over three minutes, Alex aims to define it anyway. That initial noise becomes a refrain where he gathers strength to add additional layers — a sizzling keyboard line, quarterback "hut" sounds, and overall mingling of menace and beauty. —Patrick Hosken
-
Oneus: "Bring It On"
K-pop group Oneus ferociously pushes forward with new single “Bring It On,” an edgy and energetic track bound to get stuck in your head. As the first single off their seventh EP Trickster, “Bring It On” is dedicated to their To Moon fandom rap-line enthusiasts, as it bursts with life during Ravn’s and Leedo’s verses. Sonically, the song calls back to past tracks like “No Diggity,” where the group utilizes a combination of unique production aspects to create a sound completely their own. “Bring It On” features heavy 808s, distorted electric guitars, and even the sound of glass shattering, all of which work together to form the perfect support to the track’s strong and confident lyrics. The accompanying visual perfectly matches “Bring It On”’s aggressive energy, utilizing numerous brightly colored sets and silhouettes, as well as the group’s overall dance talent, to make the song truly come to life. —Sarina Bhutani
-
CeCe: "Fueo"
Via what feels like a warm summer memory, “Fueo” is a reminder that life is better with the mentality that you're “here for a good time and not a long one.” Throw caution to the wind and, in the best way, “fuck up each other” — a.k.a. the meaning behind the song title. Its lyrics encourage you to take advantage of every moment you're given, create your own happiness, and surround yourself only with people who are along for the ride. Best enjoyed at high volumes, the anthemic track is the latest release from rising star CeCe and is a must-add to your summer playlists. —Daniel Head
-
Sech: "Noche De Teteo"
Simply put, another banger from Panamanian reggaeton superstar Sech. To put it a little more verbosely, the talent's flexible vocal range helps "Noche De Teteo" feel like two distinct tunes in one: a more soulful, heart-on-sleeve romantic entry flashing a more reserved, cool, and stylish exterior. Hard to pull off. But Sech makes it sound like a breeze. —Patrick Hosken
-
Sizzy Rocket: "Rebel Revolution"
Summer is in the air, and Sizzy Rocket is turning the temperature up even more with her new hot, gay summer anthem “Rebel Revolution.” Crafted with “Born This Way” producer Fernando Garibay, the spunky track finds her not only embracing her identity, but unapologetically flaunting it. “I had to free myself and let go of the fear I was harboring from being shamed and told to hide my gayness early in my career,” she said in a statement. “It’s about taking my power back, the idea that true rebellion comes from within.” With a David Bowie-inspired chant of “Rebel / rebel” and attitude to spare, it’s a refreshingly rough-around-the-edges take on the self-empowerment bop that will have you ready to dance, especially in the spaces where you feel “free as hell.” —Carson Mlnarik
-
Got7: "Nanana"
Making their highly anticipated comeback, the members of Got7 return to the scene after a 15-month hiatus with “Nanana,” a sweet and sparkly mid-tempo perfect for a summer love. As the first single off their new self-titled EP, “Nanana” marks the start of the effervescent K-pop group’s new journey, redefining what it truly means to be Got7 and showing their strength and power as a team. In contrast to the often boisterous and high-energy tracks of their fellow boy groups, “Nanana” features softer synths and mellowed electronic elements alongside often perfectly harmonized vocals, displaying the seasoned evolution of a group of eight years. Visually, the group takes viewers on a trip to their new fantasy dream home, surrounded by pink clouds and filled with brightly colored flowers and ambient lighting to welcome you into their new world. Hopefully, they won’t be moving any time soon. —Sarina Bhutani
-
Zara Larsson: "Lush Life (Acoustic Version)"
Back in 2015, Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson caught international attention with her upbeat electropop hit perfect for exciting summer flings and carpe diem attitude. While the song can be perceived as Zara jumping from crush to crush without any thought, the acoustic version shows more depth to her feelings and her hidden grief. With its melancholy piano and violin strings, the song becomes very sentimental and bittersweet. Crushing hard and experiencing the rush of casual, short relationships can be fun, but it’s always sad when there’s an ending — regardless whether you’re the dumper or a dumpee. But in the end, there’s a sense of seriousness: You “gotta get back in the groove” even after going low. —Athena Serrano
-
Tai Verdes: "100sadsongs"
In a just world, "100sadsongs" would be sitting atop Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart. This has less to do with Tai Verdes's sonic prowess — though he enthusiastically checks every box — and more to do with the way the artist captures the heart of how a triple-A hit should feel. You should be standing in line at a grocery store, hear "100sadsongs" come on overhead, and save the lump in your throat for the car, lest the folks around you see your face change. You will not ugly cry to it the way you would to, say, Adele. But there will be ache in your bones — of wanting to fight the break of dawn and being covered in lies and having nothing left to lose. That gentle, gnawing melancholy permeates "100sadsongs." Maybe those past hits are even included in the titular 100 tunes Verdes sings about. Maybe that's why it got me right in the gut. —Patrick Hosken