The 2022 VMAs Will Bring Artists And Fans To The Garden State

MTV

The 2022 Video Music Awards are almost here. Get ready.

MTV announced today (April 21) that this year's show will return to New Jersey for another explosive evening of live performances and appearances from your favorite artists, taking off from the Prudential Center in Newark on August 28. The show first aired from the state’s “Town Hall” for entertainment in 2019, giving it a distinctly Jersey edge, as hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco. Last year’s show was broadcast from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” read a statement by Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

“New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. “Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, health and safety remain “the number one priority for MTV and Prudential Center,” according to a press release. “We are working hand-in-hand with state and local officials to implement stringent protocols in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of artists, fans, staff, and partners.”

Last year's show, hosted by Doja Cat, featured singular performances from Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and more. There was a disco-ball cloud, many dancing teddy bears, and even a shower scene. This year promises even more wild performances as the show airs in more than 170 countries and territories.

The 2022 VMAs will air live on MTV on Sunday, August 28. Stay tuned for additional details, to be announced closer to the show.