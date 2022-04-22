Challenge Competitors: Here Are The Season 3 All Stars

The 'elite group' will take the field beginning May 11

The Challenge -- aka the "most cutthroat game that has ever been invented" (Wes' take) -- is returning with a brand-new lineup of all stars. And the "elite group" of competitors is ready to break the mold (a reference to the song in the trailer below).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GProHpr2Cuk

From previous All Stars finalists to faces we haven't seen in several years (even decades) -- plus, every previous winner from this spinoff -- check out the entire Season 3 cast below. Keep up with MTV News for all updates, and do not miss the All Stars premiere, streaming exclusively on May 11 only on Paramount+.

  1. Brad Fiorenza
  2. Cynthia Roberts
  3. Darrell Taylor
  4. Derrick Kosinski
  5. Jemmye Carroll
  6. Jonna Mannion
  7. Jordan Wiseley
  8. Kailah Casillas
  9. KellyAnne Judd
  10. Kendal Darnell
  11. Laterrian Wallace
  12. Mark Long
  13. Melinda Collins
  14. MJ Garrett
  15. Nehemiah Clark
  16. Nia Moore
  17. Roni Chance
  18. Sylvia Elsrode
  19. Syrus Yarbrough
  20. Tina Bridges
  21. Tyler Duckworth
  22. Veronica Portillo
  23. Wes Bergmann
  24. Yes Duffy