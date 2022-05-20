Thirty-Year Anniversary: Commemorating Every Single Season Of The Real World

Look back at every group of young people who 'got real'

Three decades ago, seven young people -- Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell -- changed reality television forever. MTV viewers were invited into their unique and brand-new world on May 21, 1992. And, in return, the cast was completely real and set the tone for more teens and twenty-somethings to tell their "true story" in years to come.

In honor of The Real World turning 30, we are celebrating all the seasons where we witnessed brave young people as they "stopped being polite" and chronicled every single high and low during the filming period. The series spanned different continents, covered current events as they unfolded and saw cast members address timely social issues impacting their lives.

From multiple MTV experiences in the Golden State and the Sunshine State to several stints in the Big Apple and the Big Easy -- and, of course, going international -- here is a fond look back at each RW cast photo. And if you want to commemorate this special anniversary, stream entire seasons -- plus The Real World Homecoming -- exclusively on Paramount+!