Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Rich Fury/Getty Images

By Alex Gonzalez

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut.

Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.

The audience vibed with the groove, bouncing to the beat of the song. Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Bieber’s wife Hailey could all be seen head-bopping and lip-syncing to “Peaches.” The performance proved to be a challenge for the censors, as they bleeped out portions of the song’s chorus (presumably the “that’s that shit” adlib).

Earlier on the red carpet, Giveon expressed his desire to collaborate with Adele in the future. “Adele, if you’re watching, I would love to do a powerful ballad with you,” he said during an interview with Laverne Cox. “We can talk about the specifics once we’re there, but that’s it. I’m putting it out there [in the universe.]”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

“Peaches” is nominated for four Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video. Justice’s “Triple Chucks Deluxe” edition is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Stay tuned for continued coverage of the ceremony, and find the list of winners here.