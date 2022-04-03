Lil Nas X Absolutely Sparkles During Montero Grammys Medley

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow brought "Industry Baby" to the music industry's biggest night, the 64th Grammys on Sunday (April 3).

At last year's VMAs, the dynamic duo performed their hit collab live for the first time, and tonight (April 3) Nas X and Harlow reunited on the Grammys stage to sing their nominated track, "Industry Baby," part of a medley of Montero hits.

The colorful performance began with Nas X — dressed in a glittering black robe — singing "Dead Right Now," backed by a drumline chorus and intergalactic images. The cosmos on the screens were then replaced with hate tweets reacting to Nas X's controversial album campaign and music videos before the rapper returned to the stage in a sparkly marching drum major uniform. He then sang "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" in front of a giant bust of himself, complete with backup dancers in matching marching band uniforms.

Nas X then launched into "Industry Baby" as Harlow joined him onstage, to perform their song. Nas X closed out his Montero medley with an electrifying dance break, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This is the second time Nas X has lit up the Grammys stage. He also performed at the 2020 ceremony where he took home two Grammys for "Old Town Road." This year he is nominated in five categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Whether Nas X goes home with some gold or empty-handed, he has already said that he plans on keeping the going long after the Grammys are over. Until then, keep it here for more coverage, and find the list of winners here.