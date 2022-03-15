These 'Brokenhearted' Singles Are About To Be Blindsided By Their Exes

Screaming "I'm done!" at your ex can't be a positive sign of rekindling a romance.
A brand-new season of Ex on the Beach is premiering on March 31 (a first look can be seen below) featuring reality TV stars from Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel. Will the spark between the former partners re-ignite -- or will it be ex-tinguished for good?
Who will be making waves
ex on the beach? Get to know the cast, below, and do not miss the global phenomenon returning on Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c!
THE SINGLES
Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love)
Ray Gantt (Love Island)
Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge)
Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle)
David Barta (Paradise Hotel)
Kyra Green (Love Island)
Arisce Wanzer (Strut)
Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance)
THE EXES
Nicole O’Brien (Too Hot To Handle)
Caro Viee (Love Island)
Emily Salch (Love Island)
Sher (Love Island)
Kat Dunn (Big Brother)
Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada)
Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada)
Ricky Rogers (Double Shot at Love)
Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club)
