The Real World: New Orleans Cast Is Reuniting For An Epic Homecoming

Jimmy Malecki

Please play "Come On Be My Baby Tonight": The Real World: New Orleans cast is going back home coming to Louisiana. And you can only watch the televised reunion on Paramount+.

The third installment of the hit original unscripted series, The Real World Homecoming, will star original NOLA cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in The Belfort The Big Easy.

All of the roommates -- who last lived together back in 2000 -- are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real. Before the series returns (a premiere date will be announced in the near future), the original season of The Real World: New Orleans will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning in April. The Mardi Gras celebrations, the job at the TV station, the vacation to South Africa and so much more!

Stay with MTV News for more Homecoming Season 3 updates, and share your favorite memories from the original New Orleans run in the comments. And if you haven't watched Seasons 1 and 2 of Real World Homecoming, all episodes are streaming now only on P+.