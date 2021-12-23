How Casey's Pregnancy Unfolded On The Challenge: All Stars

Casey happily shared last month that she was expecting a "mini all star s " in March 2022. But that was only the beginning: Challenge cameras were rolling as the Fresh Meat alum learned that she and her then-fiancé (now husband!) Kyle would be parents.

During this week's All Stars episode, Casey admitted that she had been feeling more tired than usual and had "counted a lot of days" (aka she was late).

"I overthink things a lot, and this could all be related to stress being in this environment, but I'm an accountant," Casey stated in a confessional, as she privately prepared to take a pregnancy test. "So I've done the math and, at this point, I'm fairly certain there's a very solid chance that I could be pregnant."

Sure enough, her gut was correct, and the result was positive (mama's intuition!). Soon after, Casey phoned her beau and told him the life-changing news.

"Oh my God," Kyle sweetly stated during the video call, while Casey added, "I took a few more to make sure!" as she held up the tests.

Even though Casey said she was "super happy" -- the "I love yous" exchanged with Kyle were extra touching -- she was unsure about her fate in the game and if it would "negatively impact" her partner Cohutta. Casey opted to keep her pregnancy from the cast in order to protect the upcoming vote (sending Nehemiah and Melinda to face last-place finishers, Ayanna and Teck, in the Lair). But even so, withholding this personal development did not matter before the win-or-go-home showdown.

"We are not having an elimination," TJ told the surprised competitors. Or, as Teck joked in a confessional, "We canceled, baby!"

And baby was right. TJ said a team was still going home that night -- and that Casey was no longer able to compete. Melinda quickly asked, "You okay?," to which an emotional Casey answered, "I'm pregnant!"

Cohutta immediately quipped, "It's not mine," but the Real World: Sydney alum knew his fate in the game was sealed with his partner being disqualified. And this development was not lost on Casey.

"As happy as I am that I get to go home and I get to see my fiancé, I also know that Cohutta really wanted to be here," she reflected, tearing up. "He never made it to a final, and we were so close."

Cohutta, who has always been a class act competitor on the long-running series, eloquently stated, "Some things in life are bigger than The Challenge." He couldn't be more right, even though leaving the game at this stage was obviously difficult. Meanwhile, Casey -- who wed Kyle earlier this month -- is going to be a mom in a few months.

And this bundle of joy has a bunch of MTV cast members ready for future cuddles! Wonder if the peanut will inherit his/her mom's fear of heights. Offer your congrats to Casey and Kyle -- and be sure to keep watching All Stars when new episodes drop every Thursday only on Paramount+.