Can CT Be The First Back-to-Back Challenge Winner In 15 Seasons?

Johnny Bananas was the last one to achieve this feat

Rarely would a betting man put his money down on the oldest steed in the game, but on the latest episode of Spies, Lies and Allies, Chris Tamburello, a 41-year-old who first appeared on The Real World: Paris in 2003, proved he might just be the man to beat. But does he have what it takes to be the game’s first back-to-back winner in 15 seasons and nearly a decade?

On the show’s latest episode, CT, the reigning Double Agents victor, considered that he was inching closer to adding a very particular footnote to his Challenge resume. For all of his achievements, and his standout performances in Spies, Lies and Allies, one feat still eluded him.

“One thing I haven’t done is won two in a row,” CT said. “I think it’d be nice to add to the portfolio of Challenge achievements.”

And CT proved he was more ready to put the feather to his cap in “Dead Drop.” The game challenged players — in teams — to race to one side of a suspended platform and retrieve a collection of capsules while opposing players tried to knock them into the water below with swinging weaponry.

And let’s just get down to brass tacks: CT put on a clinic.

Though teammates Emy and Kyle failed to find a groove, CT, alone, moved seven capsules, enough to clinch a victory for his Sapphire Cell. Host TJ Lavin and cast members watched in awe as he executed a performance for the books.

“Shout-out to CT and only CT,” Nelson said, while Emy observed, “CT is like a ballerina -- he is dancing…this is the greatest man alive.”

Still, CT said the success was simply a matter of turning on autopilot.

“I’m not even thinking of what I’m doing, I’m just reacting,” he said.

CT noted that it was his 55th career mission win, and with the safety of The Agency, he engineered the elimination of Logan, a huge rookie threat, who fell to Emanuel in Lair endurance game “Rocket Run.”

And while there was no doubt CT had taken control of the game, TJ wasn’t ready to dole out the blue ribbon just yet. Shortly after Logan’s elimination, TJ warned the cast that before the night was over, and before players had a chance to return to the house, two more elimination rounds would send two additional players packing.

To put it differently: CT might not be out of the woods just yet, and the other men are likely eager to prevent him from embarking on yet another final.

Johnny Bananas was the last player to win back-to-back seasons, taking the Rivals title alongside Tyler in Season 21, only to repeat his performance in Battle of the Exes in Season 22. So can CT officially match up to Johnny with a win in Spies, Lies and Allies? Do you think another championship is actually within reach? Share your thoughts, then see who survives the Night of Eliminations when The Challenge returns on Wednesday!